LEHI, Utah, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus announces that Ben Hodson, CEO and co-founder, has been recognized as a Utah Business CEO of the Year Honoree. The honor comes just as the software company celebrates its 9th year in business. JobNimbus is the leading customizable CRM and project management platform for contractors.
The award recognizes 20 CEOs in various industries who have led their organizations with strength, courage, and endurance, and have made it their mission to change the way business is done in Utah. Hodson is one of five recipients who is both CEO and founder. JobNimbus was founded in 2013 after Hodson and his partners saw a need in the roofing and contractor management industry. His leadership has led JobNimbus to grow over 300% in just three years.
"Ben is one of those leaders where after spending three minutes with him, you say, 'I need more Ben Hodson in my life.' He massively cares about every single member of our JForce, our customers, and our company mission," said Jared Olsen, JobNimbus VP of People Experience. "One of Ben's superpowers is his ability to be transparent. Each week Ben gets in front of the entire company, and when we walk away, we feel like we can breathe fire, and we have clarity on what the business needs that week. Ben is the leader others aspire to be."
Hodson is a serial entrepreneur with a passion for improving lives. Many of his companies have gone on to become highly successful ventures. After graduating from the University of Washington, Hodson started and ran various companies, including Venafi (a security software company that later sold for $1.15 billion), RepeatSys (a software consulting firm), CrankLeft (an entertainment company), and now JobNimbus. Hodson has made it a point to pay it forward and share the business lessons he has learned throughout his career. His lessons can be viewed on the JobNimbus YouTube series Building Business, as well as What Makes A CEO.
"I believe in our company mission, which is to 'Make Contractors Heroes.' Seeing customers fix their businesses, hire more people, and get closer to achieving their dreams is just so powerful," Hodson says. "It animates everything we do at JobNimbus. Along with that, each of our team members gets to level up daily as we make a positive impact in the world and grow ourselves into the heroes we want to be."
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar installation, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
