LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus announced that it was named among the best roofing software companies of 2021 by Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services. The top solutions were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
"This ranking shows just how far we have come as a software and as an organization," said Ben Hodson, Co-founder and CEO of JobNimbus. "Digital.com is a big resource for those looking to level up their business, so for them to recognize JobNimbus is a huge compliment."
This is the latest in a variety of recognition JobNimbus has received in recent months.
To be selected, JobNimbus and other solutions were required to support comprehensive tools for scheduling and photo capture. Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms that enable users to easily email estimates to clients, collect payments, and generate financial reports. The study also assessed reporting capabilities that can help measure company performance and track progress.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 55 solutions. To access the complete list of best roofing software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-roofing-software/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management, CRM platform, and growth services. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
About Digital.com:
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
