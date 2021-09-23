LEHI, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus announced today it was named the U.S. Category Leader for roofing software by GetApp. Category Leaders are designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products would be the right fit for their business. JobNimbus was top-rated among products based in the United States.
"This year has been unprecedented for both its challenges and opportunities but we've been able to stay focused on our mission through it all," said Ben Hodson, JobNimbus Co-founder and CEO. "We believe that good software and quality business practices can make contractors heroes, and everything we do is meant to make that possible. We're so grateful for all the contractors we've been able to help so far."
JobNimbus has recorded significant product and business growth in 2021, adding more than 100 employees and dozens of product updates so far this year. The top roofing and home exterior software has added new features such as updated board-style project tracking, markup tools for estimating, in-app digital signatures, and improved navigation functionality. These features are designed to make contractors more organized, efficient, professional, and profitable.
Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs use to make the right software choice. These rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.
Category Leaders for roofing software is available at https://www.getapp.com/construction-software/roofing/category-leaders/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
Required disclaimer:
GetApp Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, GetApp or its affiliates.
