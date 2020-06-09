SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Jobvite, the leading recruiting software that helps thousands of companies source, hire, and onboard top talent, has returned as a North American Platinum sponsor for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.
"Jobvite continues to be one of our generous Platinum sponsors that help make the Candidate Experience Awards happen each year and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing support, especially during such challenging times," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and Jobvite is a big supporter of our mission."
The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.
The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open.
"We are proud to support the CandE Awards and their continuing mission to improve candidate experiences around the world," said Jeffrey K. Rohrs, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Jobvite. "In celebrating the best practices and strategies of talent acquisition professionals, we create an environment in which all practitioners can learn, improve, and optimize the candidate experiences they offer. And nothing is more impactful than such peer-to-peer insights."
Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/
About Jobvite
Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together automation and intelligence in order to increase recruiting speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Jobvite is proud to serve thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Schneider Electric, Premise Health, Zappos.com, and Blizzard Entertainment. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com or follow the company on social media @Jobvite.
About Talent Board
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
