HACKENSACK, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, and Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today that Joe McManus will join Made4net's management team as Executive Vice President of Sales. McManus brings 25 years of enterprise sales and sales leadership experience, 15 of which are supply chain technology focused to facilitate continued growth for Made4net, which is listed consistently as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.
McManus' background includes sales leadership for many global supply chain companies, including HighJump (now Körber Supply Chain), Provia (now Infor) and Quantum Retail Technology. He has extensive experience with technology companies like Made4net, who have innovative, transformational, and disruptive solutions that are poised for significant growth opportunity.
"Joe brings a wealth of supply chain industry experience and knowledge to our company," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "I am thrilled that he has agreed to join our team and will be instrumental in our continued success as we look to accelerate our growth. We look forward to Joe being a part of this great organization."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with this seasoned team, impressive solution and to build upon the tremendous foundation that the founders, Amit, David and Lonny built here at Made4net," said McManus. "With the disruptions in the past year, increase in consumer expectations and the complex requirements that are constantly changing, many companies are putting a laser focus on their supply chain technology and processes. Made4net is a natural choice for them with its strong functionality, built on a modern and flexible platform to support end-to-end integration and supply chain convergence."
About Made4net
Made4net provides best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management software for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence.
For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
