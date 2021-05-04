PORTLAND, Maine, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, the all-in-one, award-winning cybersecurity platform, today announced that Joe Raczka, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at York IE, and Jerry King, Technology Executive and Entrepreneur, have joined the Defendify Board of Directors.
"We're extremely excited to have both Joe and Jerry on the Defendify Board of Directors," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder of Defendify. "Each brings a wealth of knowledge and success in driving technology solutions and business growth. They will add tremendous value in supporting Defendify's vision and strategic goals."
As co-founder and managing partner at York IE, Joe Raczka leads the firm's strategic advisory and investment practice as the Chief Compliance Officer. As a member of the Defendify Board of Directors, Joe brings his experience in corporate strategy, growth planning, fundraising, monetization strategies, as well as M&A activities and strategic partnerships. As an avid angel investor and startup advisor focused primarily on the SaaS and IaaS markets, Joe is well connected across the investment banking, market analyst, venture capital, and private equity landscape.
Previously, Raczka served as Dyn's Vice President of Corporate Development, raising $100 million of growth capital, participated and led diligence in eight acquisitions, and drove the strategic process and diligence that resulted in the acquisition by Oracle in 2016.
"Cybersecurity has never been more important, especially as so many businesses have been forced to work remotely during the pandemic," said Raczka. "Defendify's easy to use platform includes multiple layers of protection to keep growing businesses and their employees protected and informed about potential threats and vulnerabilities. I am thrilled to be joining Defendify's Board of Directors as they are well positioned to be the household cybersecurity platform for businesses across the globe."
Also added to the Defendify Board of Directors is Jerry King, an expert in growing early-stage companies. Most recently, Jerry served as the COO at Vets First Choice, now Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET). Prior roles include COO at WHERE (acquired by eBay), VP and Board Director at C-bridge Internet Solutions (NASDAQ:CVET) and senior technology management roles within the software and financial services space. Jerry has over 40 years of experience bringing new software products and services to market, both in venture-backed and corporate environments.
Defendify's innovation was supported by $2 million in funding for growth at the start of 2020 from the Maine Technology Institute, 3dot6 Ventures, Maine Venture Fund, York IE and Wasabi Ventures Partners. Throughout the year, the company expanded both its footprint and functionality and raised an additional $1.1M inside round of funding to accelerate growth in 2021.
Defendify is also part of York IE's services practice, offering companies direct access to integrated growth advising in market and product strategy, business growth strategy, and marketing and communication services.
By consolidating multiple best-of-breed cybersecurity tools into a single platform, Defendify automates critical functions to help organizations manage a 24/7 comprehensive cybersecurity program without complexity.
