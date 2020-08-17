LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joella's Hot Chicken is releasing a new, limited-time menu item, the Heat Variety Pack, available starting on National Hot and Spicy Food Day Aug. 19 until Sept. 30, 2020. The Heat Variety Pack features five Jumbo Tenders seasoned with Joella's six unique heat levels including a Spiked Honey sauce on the side. Guests can order the variety pack without a side for $10, one Southern side for $12 or two Southern sides such as the award-winning Creamy Mac & Cheese, Kale Crunch Salad, or Crispy Thin Fries for $13. The pack comes with two dippin' sauces and is also available to order with vegan chicken.
"This Heat Variety Pack is a great option for newcomers to Hot Chicken and also gives our guests a chance to be a little adventurous and taste different heat levels they may not have tried before," said Katie Wollrich, chief marketing officer for Joella's Hot Chicken. "Guests have also asked if we'd ever offer a variety pack because they are excited about the chance to see how much heat they can handle. The Heat Variety Pack is another way we're showing our guests that we value their feedback and are looking for new ways to respond to customer requests."
Joella's fans will also have the chance to compete in a Heat Level Challenge by sharing their heat level experience on social media using the hashtag #JoellasHeatChallenge and tagging @JoellasHotChicken. Winners will be selected every week through Sept. 30, 2020 for the chance to win a Joella's T-shirt and a $20 gift card. There is no purchase necessary, and participants can view the full rules at joellas.com/heatchallenge.
Joella's antibiotic and hormone-free Jumbo Tenders are cooked to perfection before being brushed with a proprietary blend of oil and spices, available to guests in the following heat levels:
- Level 1 – Traditional Southern (No Heat)
- Level 2 – Spiked Honey (Sweet and mild with a twang) *heat level served on the side
- Level 3 – Ella's Fav (Flavor and lil' heat)
- Level 4 – Tweener (Medium heat, between mild and hot)
- Level 5 – Hot (Spicy fire, hot, but not scary)
- Level 6 – Fire-In Da-Hole (Inferno – will light you up!)
Guests can order the Heat Variety Pack at any of Joella's locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Georgia or Florida, with choices for pick-up, delivery, or dine-in and drive-thru where available. Please check local availability by visiting joellas.com/locations.
About Joella's Hot Chicken
Joella's Hot Chicken is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant serving hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern sides. Joella's menu features fresh, all-natural chicken brined and spiced with six unique heat levels. Favorite menu items include Jumbo Tenders, Big Wings, and Chicken and Waffles, paired perfectly with made-from-scratch Southern sides including: Creamy Mac & Cheese, Green Beans with Bacon and Crispy Thin Fries.
Founded in 2015, the company now includes 16 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio and will have 17 stores by September 2020. It offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery, and select locations offer a drive thru. Joella's has won numerous accolades including the 2020 QSR magazine 40/40 List of Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the 2018 Best of Louisville Reader's Choice Award for Best Fried Chicken Restaurant and Best Chicken in the Bluegrass State. For more information visit us at www.joellas.com. Follow us on facebook.com/joellashotchicken, Instagram @JoellasHotChicken and Twitter @Joellaschicken.