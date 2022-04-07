Apparel company infuses efficiency into their workflows
CAMPBELL, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joelle Collection, a womenswear company, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Based in Quebec, Canada, Joelle Collection was formed in 2016 with the goal of breaking the rules of fashion, encouraging women to step out of their comfort zone, develop their self-confidence and become the best version of themselves. They sell mainly DTC but opened their first brick and mortar store offering personalized in-store styling services and plan to increase retail distribution in the future.
Using Excel for product development was making it hard to get the right information to the right person. The company releases new collections 12 times a year with monthly themes. Not having a central, accessible location for up-to-date product data and communication was slowing them down.
Joelle was already using digital applications in design and manufacturing but lacked a cohesive product development platform to tie it all together, so they began a search for PLM. They looked at five different vendors including a customized system, but in the end, selected Centric PLM.
Billy Lacasse, Owner and Founder at Joelle Collection, says, "We wanted to digitalize and automate our processes. Centric was the solution that met our needs." As a young and growing company, Joelle's people are at ease with technology. Lacasse states, "[Centric PLM] offers a system adapted to the new generation of users."
The company is looking forward to getting the platform up and running. "We expect to see optimization of our resources and time, cutting down steps in our processes and reducing the use of Excel spreadsheets," says Lacasse. "We are very satisfied with the guidance and support that the Centric team has given us."
Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software says, "I am proud that Joelle Collection, a dynamic and growing apparel company, has chosen to place their trust in Centric Software. We look forward to partnering with them on their digital transformation journey."
Working for several years in the field of styling and fashion, Joelle Desaulniers created her own universe that is known under the name of JOELLE. Our mission is to break the rules of fashion already pre-established by our society by putting women at the heart of our priorities in the making of our clothes. We want to encourage women to dare to step out of their comfort zone. The objective is to allow women to develop self-confidence and to blossom in order to give themselves the power to evolve towards the best version of themselves.
The quality and luxury offered by JOELLE are characterized by the pieces created and sold through our website as well as the physical store in Trois-Rivières, Québec. In other words, the place stands out as the artery of smart fashion.
"Dare to be that difference in our universe. Give yourself this power. The beauty between this uniqueness and this philosophy; it's all of us!"
-- Joelle
