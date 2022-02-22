BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in digital supply chain solutions & services, today announced that John Delligatti, Director of Digital Supply Chain Transformation, has been selected as a UiPath Community Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company.
Established in 2018, the UiPath MVP program recognizes top community members for their product expertise, leadership, and contributions to the community. Through their product feedback, content creation, peer support, and more, MVPs go above and beyond, helping to drive the innovation and adoption of UiPath technology. Today, fewer than 100 individuals have been recognized worldwide for this designation.
Qlik Luminary and one of the winners of the 2021 MDM Future Leaders Award, John Delligatti oversees the lifecycle of SDI's digital products while driving a data literacy culture, championing the adoption of robotic process automation across the organization. He has led the development of applications that are reshaping the industrial supply and facilities management space. Additionally, he spearheaded the organization's Citizen Developer program, pioneering the use of robotic process automation (RPA) to automate functions that enable SDI to do more for their customers than ever before.
"SDI's mission is to change the way people think about and manage their Facilities Maintenance, Repair, and Operations supply chain," said Jeremy Jordan, Chief Operating Officer at SDI. "Recent global supply chain disruptions have highlighted the need for change. And John has been passionate about driving change through digital transformation to help the industry evolve. SDI is honored that John Delligatti has been recognized as a UiPath MVP. This designation is testament to the exceptional Digital Supply Chain Management expertise we have at SDI that enables us to deliver value to our customers."
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
About SDI
SDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client's supply chain performance.
The company's service offering is further enhanced by their ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform which includes the mobile apps -- ZEUS Ordering, ZEUS Materials Management, PPE As-A-Service and ZEUS Integrated Parts Management (IPM) -- now available on the Apple Store.
Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's platform coordinates, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable facilities and production are all natural results from a more connected supply chain. To learn more visit: sdi.com or contact sales@sdi.com
Media Contact
Debra Yorkman, SDI, Inc, +1 215-633-1914, debra.yorkman@sdi.com
SOURCE SDI, Inc