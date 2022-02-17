KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Realty, a leading Vacation Rental Management (VRM) company operating in the Outer Banks of NC, is very pleased to announce that VRM technology veteran, John Ensign, has been promoted to its executive leadership team as Vice President of Technology Services.
Including having served as a Director at Sun Realty for the last 8 years, John brings over 20 years of technology and leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining the company, John gained industry expertise as CTO at Solstice Software, and as CTO at Blue Tent.
"John has a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of technology and a valuable understanding of our industries," states Ali Breaux, President of Sun Realty. "He is dedicated to the continued growth and success of all areas of operations."
About Sun Realty
Sun Realty is a real estate sales and vacation rental company on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Established in 1980 by founder and CEO Paul Breaux, Sun covers the entire Outer Banks with 7 offices: Harbinger, Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Salvo and Avon. Sun Realty represents the largest selection of vacation rentals on the Outer Banks and has a sales team in every office. Visit http://www.SunRealtyOBX.com and http://www.SunRealtyNC.com for more information.
Media Contact
Shannon Painter, Sun Realty, (252) 441-4321, ShannonPainter@SunRealtyNC.com
