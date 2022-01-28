POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John Legend and Chrissy Teigen List Their New York City Penthouse Project"
As busy as they are with television, music, cooking, a new skincare line, and raising two children, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hardly have time to oversee the restoration and combination of two contiguous New York apartments. So, they are selling the apartments they recently bought in the Brewster Carriage House in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood. John and Chrissy planned to combine the two apartments into one huge residence on two floors, plus over 3,300 square feet of rooftop terraces. But spending almost all their time in California, John and Chrissy have decided to discontinue the combo project and have put it on the market at $18 million. Still keeping their four feet in the Big Apple part time, the glamour couple plan to look for another New York home that will be less time consuming.
It was a good idea and one that some celebrities and people with deep pockets often do: Buy two apartments in a trendy neighborhood, join them and end up with a mega residence that they feel matches their status in life. Joined together, the finished penthouse would include a total of 6,164 square feet with six bedrooms and seven baths. The hardwood floors appear to be original, the windows are large and offer lots of daylight streaming through the rooms with neighborhood views. A particularly interesting item is the bar with lighted translucency in front of the bar stools. A touch of urban-style rusticity is seen in boards on some walls and a large three-sided fireplace. A unique touch is the glass-front wine cellar located under the stairwell. Skylights abound throughout and the landscaped roof terrace, with its own irrigation system and grill, is an ideal place to just hang out in the sunshine or entertain with a cookout.
Nolita, in Lower Manhattan, is on the edge of all the sights and sounds that make the city such a fascinating place to live with ethnic dining, shopping and weekend explorations. Built in 1900, the Brewster Carriage House is directly across the street from Little Italy and three city blocks from Chinatown.
Listing agents are Noble Black, Jennifer Stillman, David Son and Corinne Cahlon, all of Douglas Elliman, New York City.
