SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a leading IT strategy firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies achieve optimal IT results without costly consulting agreements, today announced that John Marinucci has joined the company as a Solutions Engineer.
In this role, Marinucci will be heading the WAN Transformation practice based on more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He will support Bridgepointe's IT Strategists in addressing business and technology challenges for their clients including C-level customer advocacy for strategic initiatives. Additionally, Marinucci will play a leading role in ensuring the Company can support new and existing clients with their network transformation for high-performance connectivity and stronger business outcomes.
"John is a key addition to our SE team with his extensive expertise and track record in the industry," said Mike Pereira, Vice President of Technology, Bridgepointe. "He will be developing our WAN Transformation practice as this is a rapidly growing area of demand. We want to continue to be at the forefront of driving these changes for our mid-market and enterprise clients."
John Marinucci has a long history of building out global networks while working at organizations including AT&T, Comcast and Masergy. During his time at Masergy, he received multiple awards while developing and deploying global business enterprise solutions for WAN transformation and integrated security.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Bridgepointe team and to be leading the charge on WAN transformation," shared John Marinucci, Solutions Engineer, Bridgepointe. "This is a rapidly growing market and I look forward to partnering with IT leaders and executives while working closely with our Strategists."
About Bridgepointe
Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. For two decades, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered true freedom of choice to thousands of mid-market and enterprise clients. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.
