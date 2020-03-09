CINCINNATI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare, a leader in Care Management Solutions, announces the appointment of Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer as Executive Vice President. Reeder Kleymeyer will lead AssureCare's performance and growth management functions and initiatives including channel and community relationships. Reeder Kleymeyer brings versatile leadership to AssureCare with 25 years of business management and community development experience and a master's degree in business administration from Thomas More University.
Reeder Kleymeyer is a recognized leader in economic development and public affairs having received numerous awards and accolades for her accomplishments. She was named one of North America's Top 50 economic developers by Consultant Connect during the four years she helped create and lead REDI Cincinnati. Under her leadership, REDI Cincinnati became a nationally recognized leader in the practice of economic development. They received repeated annual rankings in the Mac Conway Award for Organizational Excellence in Economic Development and the Governor's Cup for top producing regions for jobs and capital investment by Site Selection magazine.
"Johnna's impressive experience in organizational strategy and growth will be instrumental in ensuring AssureCare continues to lead the (health) care management industry. Her background in leadership, communications, and building world class teams, coupled with her passion to cause and manage hyper growth, are key to continue propelling AssureCare forward and serving millions of our members," said Dr. Yousuf J. Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare.
After REDI Cincinnati, Reeder Kleymeyer served as the Interim Dean of the Haile/US Bank College of Business at Northern Kentucky University. At NKU, she played a critical role of bridging the needs of businesses and higher education and lead the creation of a long-term funding plan for the business school. Prior to joining AssureCare, Reeder Kleymeyer was the founder and CEO of JRK Executive Strategies. At JRK, she assisted business and non-profit executives in identifying their strategies for success, as well as managing organization change and developing high-performance teams to manage growth.
"I am thrilled to join AssureCare and reenter a team environment. I am impressed with the difference they are making in the future of healthcare delivery and management. I am excited to tackle such meaningful work and am ready to contribute," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer.
