RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISASecure Program announced that Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has earned the world's first ISASecure CSA certification for its smart buildings products with YORK YK and YZ centrifugal chillers.
Industrial control suppliers can earn ISASecure designations for robust products that are free from recognized liabilities. This certification (https://www.isasecure.org/en-US/Documents/Certifications/JCI-Centrifugal-Chiller-CSA-1-0-0-Level-1-Certific) comes at a time when cybersecurity threats are rising and businesses are considering the potential vulnerabilities of unprotected building infrastructures. It provides Johnson Controls customers with assurance that each chiller product(s) meets the technical security requirements for IACS components as defined in the internationally recognized ISA/IEC62443-4-2 cybersecurity standards and is developed in accordance with the internationally recognized ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 cybersecurity standard.
"We understand what's at stake for our customers. That's why Johnson Controls is committed to bringing cyber-resilient building solutions to market. The ISASecure certification recognizes this commitment and provides reassurance at a time when cyber threats to operational technology are increasing," said Jason Christman, vice president and chief product security officer, Johnson Controls.
"The YORK YK and YZ chiller ISASecure product certification is the first in the chiller industry, demonstrating Johnson Controls' leadership in proactively securing our products and solutions as well as our customers' peace of mind," said Joe Villani, director of controls engineering, Johnson Controls.
With over a decade of cybersecurity certification leadership in the automation and controls market, the ISASecure program has now demonstrated the effectiveness of the ISA/IEC 62443 family of standards for securing and certifying smart buildings technology.
The ISASecure program was established to independently certify the cybersecurity of operational technology and automation control systems, such as those deployed within smart buildings.
The ISASecure CSA certification provides assurances that the security capabilities of components, such as software applications, embedded devices, host devices and network devices, conform to requirements in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards. The ISASecure SDLA certification assures that Johnson Controls product development security practices, including the OpenBlue platform that can integrate seamlessly with the YORK YK and YZ chillers, conform to the ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 security lifecycle standard. Johnson Controls received the ISASecure CSA conformance certificate from exida LLC, an ISASecure and ISO 17065 accredited certification body.
"Johnson Controls continues to demonstrate leadership in cybersecurity for smart buildings," said Mike Medoff, director of cybersecurity certification at exida. "The ISASecure certification program Component Security Assurance (CSA) focuses on the security of software applications, embedded devices, host devices and network devices. The CSA certification of Johnson Controls YZ and YK Centrifugal Chillers is an industry first and demonstrates Johnson Controls commitment in bringing cyber resilient solutions to the market."
"A number of manufacturers have committed to the ISA/IEC 62443 standards for smart building technology," said Andre Ristaino, managing director, Automation Standards Compliance Institute and director of ISAGCA. "Johnson Controls is the first to formally certify a smart building product under the ISASecure certification scheme. Johnson Controls has been an enthusiastic supporter of both the ISA/IEC 62443 international cybersecurity standard and has demonstrated leadership in securing automation that affects our everyday lives."
For more information about the ISASecure Program, please visit: https://www.isasecure.org
For more information about Johnson Controls, please visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com. To learn more about YORK YK and YZ centrifugal chillers, please visit https://www.york.com/commercial-equipment/chilled-water-systems/water-cooled-chillers. The Johnson Controls holistic approach to cybersecurity can be found at http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/cyber-solutions.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
About exida:
Founded in 1999 by several of the world's top reliability and safety experts, exida is the world's leading product certification and knowledge company specializing in automation system safety, alarm management, cybersecurity, and availability. With over 20 locations worldwide, exida's global presence ensures there is always someone close by ready to help your team be successful.
Companies around the world turn to exida for help and guidance related to functional safety, alarm management, and control system cybersecurity standards implementation. For more information, visit http://www.exida.com.
About the ISASecure Program
Founded in 2007, the ISASecure Program's mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cyber security of automation control systems.
The Program was established by thought leaders from major organizations in the automation and controls community seeking to improve the cyber security posture of critical Infrastructure for generations to come.
Founders and key supporters of ISASecure® include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Siemens, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, DNV, Applied Risk, Trust CB, Security Compass, SGS Espanola de Control, BYHON, TUV SUD, WisePlant HQ, and Bureau Veritas.
The Program's goals are realized through industry standards compliance programs, education, technical support, and improvements in suppliers' development processes and users' life cycle management practices. The ISASecure® designation ensures that automation and control system products conform to industry consensus cyber security standards such as ISA/IEC 62443, providing confidence to users of ISASecure products and systems and creating product differentiation for suppliers conforming to the ISASecure specification.
ISASecure® is a registered trademark of the ISA Security Compliance Institute.
