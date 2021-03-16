VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a powerful and reliable recovery tool, Wondershare Recoverit (https://recoverit.wondershare.com/) is currently leading a campaign for hard drive recovery. Anyone can join and get a chance to win free hard drives by simply sharing the event page (https://recoverit.wondershare.com/activity/hard-drive-recovery.html).

"We know that hard drive failure is one of the major reasons for data loss. Through this campaign, we want to create awareness on the most common causes of data loss and how to overcome them," said Kevin Zhu, the Product Manager of Wondershare Recoverit. "Besides listing informative content on the campaign page, we have also come up with an interesting giveaway of five hard drives among our users" he explained.

These are some of the major features that Wondershare Recoverit provides for extensive hard drive recovery:

  • Hard drive recovery: Recoverit can extract data from internal disk and external hard drives.
  • Supports all file systems: it offers support for FAT, exFAT, NTFS, APFS, etc.
  • High recovery rate: Recoverit ensures recover on almost all scenarios like a crashed disk, corrupt drives, malware-infected disks, missing partitions, and more.
  • 1000+ file formats supported: The application supports the recovery of major file types (videos, photos, audio, documents, etc.)
  • Preview available: After the extraction process, users can preview their files (like documents, photos, or videos) on the interface and select the ones they wish to recover.

To join the giveaway, participants can share the event on Facebook by tagging Recoverit in the post. Once the campaign is over, five winners will be picked at random and will receive free hard drive.

Check the dedicated page here (https://recoverit.wondershare.com/activity/hard-drive-recovery.html) to get further information about the hard drive data recovery campaign, or visit the official website to learn more about Wondershare Recoverit.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

http://www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

ellenc@wondershare.com

