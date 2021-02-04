SYDNEY, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpGuard, the third-party risk and attack surface management platform, is hosting UpGuard Summit, a quarterly virtual summit designed to explore the future of security, on February 17th at 8:30am AEDT. UpGuard Summit will feature panel discussions, founder's keynotes, and a new security report from the UpGuard research team. Most importantly, UpGuard will be formally announcing and sharing the details of a brand new product with Summit attendees, CyberResearch.
UpGuard's new product will feature exciting capabilities for customers looking to harness the talent of UpGuard's famous team of cyber researchers, known for securing over 2 billion data leaks implicating institutions such as Facebook, Amazon, the Republican National Committee, the Dow Jones, and Aggregate IQ. UpGuard's Cyber Research Team has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, TechCrunch and more.
UpGuard Summit Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to join UpGuard's first ever Early Access program, allowing our Summit community to pre-order the new product. Only Summit attendees will be eligible for advanced access to our new product, CyberResearch, when they pre-order before March 26th.
Tune in to Summit on February 17th for:
- Founder's Keynote: Hear from our co-founder and co-CEO, Mike Baukes, about the learnings from 2020 and what's in store for 2021
- New Product Spotlight: Chief Product Officer, Dan Bradbury, will provide the first public overview of the new product and give insight into the product roadmap
- Potential Data Breaches from PDF Metadata: Tune in to learn about the latest from UpGuard research and how to protect yourself
- Industry Panels: View sessions from leaders at the Australian Government (Dept of Finance), the University of Southern California, NSW Government (Transport for NSW), La Trobe Financial and OVO as they discuss strategies to prevent leakage of sensitive data and manage third party vendor risk
"The CyberResearch product is bringing a new solution to the market, connecting organizations and their vendors to data leak analysts," said Chief Product Officer, Dan Bradbury. "The product has been in a beta program for the past two years, our customers love it, and we are excited to be able to present this opportunity to the Summit community."
Join us at Summit to learn more about the CyberResearch Early Access program and connect with the security community. Register here.
About UpGuard
UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface.
About UpGuard Summit
Summit is UpGuard's quarterly virtual event designed to explore the future of security, help businesses stay secure, and connect security leaders from leading companies.
Kelly Rethmeyer
Media Contact
Kelly Rethmeyer, UpGuard, +1 650-242-4379, kelly.rethmeyer@upguard.com
SOURCE UpGuard