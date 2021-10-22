NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all leaders or aspiring leaders! Charter Oak State College, Connecticut's public online College, will host a virtual Open House for its Graduate Division programs on Wed., November 17 @ 5:30 PM EST. All individuals interested in elevating their career paths by completing a Graduate degree are invited to attend. Please RSVP at http://www.CharterOak.edu/masters.
The event will include Program Directors from the College's M.S. Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership program and M.S. Health Informatics and M.S. Health Care Administration program. All three degree programs are online and led and taught by credentialed experts in the field of business, healthcare and healthcare coding.
The Program Directors will be joined by Admissions Directors who will guide participants through the Admissions requirements, costs to attend and provide a program overview. Charter Oak State College Graduate Division programs do not require GRE/entrance exams.
Attendees of the Open House can apply to any of the three Graduate programs FREE.
For more information and to RSVP please visit http://www.CharterOak.edu/masters.
Founded in 1973, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Effectiveness and Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.
