TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Thonic is the first cryptocurrency to give its holders access to financial grade reporting on community voted alt coins. Founded by a group of professionals specializing in computer science, securities investments, marketing and running successful businesses, Thonic's main goal is to make investing in digital markets accessible to the general public.
Most crypto investors would agree that deciding which alt coin to buy feels like somewhat of a gamble. It takes a lot of time to properly research a single token and even then you could miss a red flag pointing to a future rug pull. That's where Thonic comes in. Providing holders with access to easy-to-read, thoroughly researched and vetted financial reporting on alt coins, Thonic helps you choose the right token. Whether you are new to buying cryptocurrency or a savvy crypto investor, Thonic wants to help you maintain and consistently grow your capital by helping you make smarter investing decisions.
Thonic will launch in multiple phases, starting with the release of its own token, followed by the platform including the reporting library by the end of the year. The following tools are in place to ensure Thonic's success and that holding our token makes you a profit:
- 5% of every transaction is redistributed to all holders in $BUSD
- 2% of every transaction is transferred into the liquidity pool on Pankcakeswap to create a stable price floor
- All profits generated from the platform and its services will go directly to a BuyBack & Burn of tokens until a threshold of over ~95% is reached
The highly anticipated private sale has closed and the presale whitelist is now open. Visit https://thonic.finance to learn more.
