SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joinder, Inc.(Joinder), a solutions-based engagement platform that puts corporate legal departments in control of all of their deadlines, tasks, and records, today announced the official launch of its product. This announcement follows a development and incubation period at Orrick, led by Joinder CEO and former Orrick Partner Don Keller, and his former Venture Law Group Partner and Joinder's Chief Product Officer, Jim Brock.
"Work product, records, deadlines, and tasks have long been controlled by outside law firms," said Joinder CEO, Don Keller. "Joinder flips that script and puts control firmly in the hands of legal departments."
Joinder offers ready-made solutions, initially developed to address the needs of Orrick's clients. These solutions span four practice areas: litigation, corporate and IP, compliance, and legal operations. The entire platform is designed to serve established and growing legal departments, with no coding, consultants, or extended implementation required. For the first time, corporate legal departments are able to take ownership and control of their internal and external team's execution via strategic playbooks.
Orrick is already using Joinder in a number of ways, including the firm's Privacy in a Box global compliance platform and as a system-of-record for more than 1,000 corporate clients.
"When we launched Orrick Labs, our goal was to tackle problems for which we did not see adequate solutions in the market," said Mitch Zuklie, Orrick Chairman and CEO. "Joinder, the result of our client's demands for more insight into their records, is the first product to spin out from the Lab. And it is just that: a better platform for legal engagement, built by a team that understands how lawyers and legal departments work together. We are thrilled to spin Joinder out to an independent company, led by a top-notch team."
Juniper Networks is an early adopter of Joinder. "We have already realized great value from the centralized calendar and have asked all of our outside litigation law firms to use Joinder," said Charandeep Kaur, Sr. Director, Legal Operations & Chief of Staff, Juniper Networks. "In doing so, we will finally be able to visualize all of our upcoming deadlines in one place and access case documents without having to call our outside firms."
Legal departments can start using Joinder today by visiting http://www.joinderapp.com and completing registration, which also includes free training.
About Joinder
Joinder is an engagement platform that allows corporate legal departments and their outside law firms to work together within a single, secure system-of-record. Already, several hundred companies and their law firms use Joinder every day to manage litigation, corporate and IP, compliance, and legal operations. Incubated at Orrick and lead by industry experts, Joinder allows for better and faster decisions and outcomes, greater efficiency, and improved relationships. Learn more at http://www.joinderapp.com and follow Joinder on LinkedIn.
About Orrick
Orrick is a global law firm focused on serving the technology & innovation, energy & infrastructure and finance sectors. Founded more than 150 years ago in San Francisco, Orrick today has offices in 25+ markets worldwide. Financial Times selected Orrick as the Most Digital Law Firm in North America of 2020. In addition, over the past five years, FT has named Orrick the Most Innovative Law Firm in North America three times and runner-up twice, including in 2020. For the fifth year in a row, Fortune named Orrick to its 2020 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
