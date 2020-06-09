TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOLT Advantage Group, a leading pure-play Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services provider in North America, had the recent honor of being named a UiPath Certified Professional Services Partner. JOLT became one of the first global partners to be part of the new UiPath Services Network (USN); An elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team.
UiPath is the fastest-growing enterprise software company in history, their Robotic Process Automation platform is recognized as the #1 RPA solution globally by top industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, and Everest. JOLT is proud to be working closely with UiPath to continue to democratize RPA and help organizations build and scale their automation initiatives. The USN program validates partners with a proven track record of delivering successful RPA programs with a professional services team comprised of highly skilled, certified UiPath resources specialized in RPA Development, Infrastructure, Architecture, and Business Process Analysis.
RPA has proven to boost operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation for organizations around the world. "As the enterprise adoption of RPA continues to grow at hyper speed, challenges remain for organizations to deliver value and scale their automation footprint," says Xuan Liao, CMO of JOLT. "As UiPath's Global Innovation Partner of the Year 2019 and a USN certified partner. JOLT is uniquely recognized for its ability to bring UiPath clients rapid, commercial success with RPA, ensuring enterprises realize value deployment while setting up the program for long term success with our training and managed services."
To learn more about JOLT, visit www.joltag.com/automation or contact info@joltag.com for more information.
About JOLT Advantage Group:
At JOLT, we free humans of the robotic work they hate, allowing them to be more strategic, analytical, creative, and truly happy. Our 360° RPA & Intelligent Automation solutions drive operational efficiency, optimize customer experience, and maximize employee satisfaction while helping our clients achieve real digital transformation success.
JOLT's comprehensive Intelligent Automation portfolio is equipped with the world's leading RPA software platform, purpose-built automation frameworks, intelligent transformation accelerators, custom change management strategy, and highly experienced automation veterans.
About UiPath
UiPath's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500.
