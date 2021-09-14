TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JOLT Advantage Group, a leading North American IT consulting firm and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services provider, earned the rank of No. 1137 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most renowned rating of the nation's fastest-growing private firms. The list offers a unique look at the most successful firms in the most dynamic section of the American economy: independent small businesses. Companies that made the list have expanded sixfold on average since 2016. During a period when the economy only grew by 15%.
The COVID pandemic reinforced the urgency for organizations to modernize their technology footprint and speed up the adoption of digital transformation solutions. Throughout the past year, JOLT remained laser-focused on delivering transformative intelligent automation solutions to our clients, placing a strong focus on supporting our valuable workforce and helping them overcome challenges around remote work and continuous client collaboration.
"We are honored and humbled to be included on this year's Inc. 5000 list. Our rapid growth is only expected to continue due to the amazing talent we have attracted as well as the extreme transformative nature of the technologies we support as our client partners continue on their digital transformation journey." Said Chris Thilburg, President and Co-founder of JOLT.
Being recognized in this prestigious showcase is a tribute to the hard work we've put in for our clients, associates, and other stakeholders. Apart from being a reputable editorial prize, the Inc. 5000 list represents a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial success, and we're honored to be in the company of businesses like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
About JOLT Advantage Group:
At JOLT, we free humans of the robotic work they hate, allowing them to be more strategic, analytical, creative, and truly happy. Our 360° RPA & Intelligent Automation solutions drive operational efficiency, optimize customer experience, and maximize employee satisfaction while helping our clients achieve real digital transformation success. JOLT's comprehensive Intelligent Automation portfolio is equipped with the world's leading RPA software platform, purpose-built automation frameworks, intelligent transformation accelerators, custom change management strategy, and highly experienced automation veterans. For more information, please visit http://www.joltag.com and follow us on social: Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube.
About Inc. Media:
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About the Inc. 5000 Methodology:
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places.
Media Contact
Xuan Liao, JOLT Advantage Group, +1 (415) 271-9823, xuan@joltag.com
SOURCE JOLT Advantage Group