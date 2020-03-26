SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Consulting Group, a leading provider of business and technology services for sales and service organizations announced today the release of a new whitepaper outlining steps leaders can take immediately to position their firm for growth following the COVID-19 Pandemic. The whitepaper is entitled, "Customer Experience During Times of Crisis."
Unprecedented. Catastrophic. Frightening. These and many more adjectives are being used on a daily basis to describe the current global pandemic sweeping the world and, in turn, sweeping our economy off a cliff. Closures of bars, restaurants, sporting venues, theaters, etc. will all have a significant trickle-down effect on our economy as the supply chain providing goods and services to all those and many more establishments wipes revenue off the board. While there is little that business leaders can do about the economy and associated pandemic at large (other than follow governmental guidelines), there are many things that leaders can do to protect their companies, their employees and themselves. This whitepaper offers practical guidance for protecting and ultimately guiding your firm.
"Times of crisis present all of us with personal and professional challenges, but they also present opportunities for those willing to take advantage," stated Jeff Oskin, President of Jolt Consulting Group. "Understanding the factors that drive your customer experience and learning from those that were successful during past crises provide a blueprint for us to follow. This publication offers the keys to effectively improving your customers experience."
A copy of the paper may be obtained from the Jolt Consulting Group website by clicking here.
About Jolt Consulting Group
Jolt Consulting Group is a provider of business and technology services for organizations looking to better connect with their customers. We enable organizations to deepen relationships with their customers, helping them examine their people, processes and technologies and partnering with them to implement meaningful change. Our team is comprised of industry veterans who collectively have more than 120 years of service industry experience. We have led sales and service organizations, run technology companies and have deployed hundreds of solutions within sales and service organizations across a wide variety of industries. Jolt Consulting Group is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.
For more information, call us 1.877.249.6262 or visit our website at www.joltconsultinggroup.com.
