DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO today announced that Jon Crockett has joined the firm as Director of its Merger & Acquisition Services practice. Mr. Crockett will lead and provide strategic consulting services in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice for the firm's life sciences, healthcare, and private equity clients, and will help further develop CREO solutions.
Mr. Crockett joins CREO as an accomplished business leader, with 30+ years success helping companies transform, grow, and improve their operations through mergers & acquisitions, governance and change management, program and project management, and process engineering and improvement.
"I chose to join CREO because it gives me an opportunity to apply my deep experience across a broad client base in operational transformation projects," said Mr. Crockett. "Growth and transformation through the M&A process is challenging in any environment. I'm excited to help our clients achieve their growth objectives and help them realize the value of these opportunities."
"We are excited to welcome Jon to the CREO team," says Susan Acker-Walsh, CEO. "Jon's experience in M&A management consulting, which spans all the facets of operational transformation and program management in large and small, private, and public companies across multiple geographies, will further advance CREO's delivery of increased value to our clients."
Mr. Crockett brings extensive experience in all aspects of M&A transactions including due diligence, planning, post-merger integration, divestitures, and carve outs. Before joining CREO, he was Vice President, Consulting Services for Pritchett, LP where he ran large M&A projects focusing on due diligence and post-merger integration along with publishing and training on M&A and change management. Prior to Pritchett, LP, he held senior management positions with Embark Partners, KPMG, Symantec, and Cisco where he ran large M&A and corporate development projects.
Mr. Crockett earned his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University, a Master of Business Administration from New York University, and a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the George Washington University.
