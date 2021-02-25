BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones & Bartlett Learning, an Ascend Learning company, has become Global Certified Accessible™ by Benetech, a nonprofit organization that transforms how people with disabilities read and learn through software for social good.
Benetech established the Global Certified Accessible program to become the industry's gold standard in accessibility certification. It is the first ever, third-party EPUB certification program to verify ebook accessibility. Jones & Bartlett Learning is only the sixth publisher worldwide to earn this highly regarded designation.
"Jones & Bartlett Learning has been committed to providing accessible content to all learners," said Tim McClinton, President of Professional Education at Ascend Learning. "The Global Certified Accessible designation from Benetech allows us to continue to work towards supporting all students and educators and elevate our level of service to those with reading barriers. We applaud Benetech for their devotion to pursue equity in education and improve the learning experience for the many students that we serve."
Throughout the certification process, Benetech evaluated the digital content to determine if it was designed to be accessible for students with reading barriers like dyslexia, blindness, low vision, or physical disabilities, while also evaluating the workflow for creating accessible content and reviewing samples of content across the disciplines in which Jones & Bartlett Learning publishes.
"Accessible ebooks unlock greater learning experiences for all students," said Brad Turner, Vice President and General Manager Global Education and Literacy at Benetech. "Students who use Jones & Bartlett Global Certified Accessible materials will be empowered to choose from multiple modes of engagement to learn the material in the ways that work best for them." Jones & Bartlett Learning's Benetech certified materials may be requested through the Accessibility link on their website (http://www.jblearning.com) or through a partnership with VitalSource, a Benetech retail partner.
About Jones & Bartlett Learning
Jones & Bartlett Learning is a world-leading provider of instructional, assessment, and learning-performance management solutions for the secondary education, post-secondary education, and professional markets. Jones & Bartlett Learning develops educational programs and services that improve learning outcomes and enhance student achievement by combining authoritative content written by respected authors with innovative, proven, and engaging technology applications that meet the diverse needs of today's instructors, students, and professionals. Learn more at http://www.jblearning.com
About Ascend Learning
Ascend Learning is a leading provider of online educational content, simulation, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, group fitness instructors, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at http://www.ascendlearning.com.
About Benetech
Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Benetech's work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn, enables human rights defenders and civilians to pursue truth and justice, and connects people to the services they need to live and prosper. Benetech is constantly pursuing the next big social impact. To learn more visit https://benetech.org/
Jennifer Scherzay, Jones & Bartlett Learning, +1 (978) 639-3592, jscherzay@jblearning.com
