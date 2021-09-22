IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joovy, a global leader in innovative modes of movement, levels up the on-the-go industry by launching a contactless form of shopping with the Moovit category of products. Studies show 70 percent of today's shoppers prefer a touchless system, and the founders at Joovy were ahead of the curve. They know pushing a clean cart is a must for concerned shoppers, and with grocery cart handles more germ-infested than a restroom doorknob — using Joovy products like the Boot just makes sense. The visionaries at Joovy created multi-functional items to cover an array of concerns, from back pain to COVID.
Savvy Joovy shoppers are on the move in unpredictable pandemic times, and research shows just going to the grocery store can be hazardous to your health. The forward-thinking creators at Joovy developed a hygienic form of shopping prior to the COVID crisis, and now their invention takes contactless shopping to a new level with the Boot, Platoon, and BootX2. Researchers found grocery cart handles have 371 times more bacteria than your toilet handle! Leave the wipes and sprays behind. Instead, you can shop contactless and carefree with Joovy's Moovit collection.
"People remember the Baby-on-Board sign of the 1990s that revolutionized the baby industry with a product parents didn't know they needed. Like this iconic product, the Moovit category of products offers everyone a solution, even if they don't know there's a problem to solve yet. Moovit products make life a lot easier whether shopping, running errands, or outfitting the soccer team," Rob Gardner, Founder and CEO of Joovy, shares. "Once you use it, you wonder how you ever got along without it."
Joovy's inspiration comes from being immersed in the needs of their customer base. Hundreds of shoppers from New York to Colorado rave about the Boot's usefulness. "What peace of mind to have my own clean cart, anywhere I go," says one Colorado fan.
The global brand burst onto the scene with the versatile Boot. This durable, all-purpose cart weighs only 15 pounds but holds up to 70 pounds of cargo. Its progressive construction balances an aluminum frame with the unique feature of all-terrain wheels and even a convenient brake! For big trips and summers at the beach, Joovy introduced the Platoon. The gigantic wheels make for an easy push or pull, and the swivel front wheels make pivoting around tight corners effortless. Customers who need to maneuver through tight corners and checkout lines level up with the Boot X2. This heavy-duty cart, with a tiny footprint, is great for anyone looking to take DOUBLE the weight off their shoulders and move 122 lbs. with just one hand.
The American Association of Neurological Surgeons reports up to 75 percent of Americans will deal with back pain. Joovy has a solution to carrying heavy groceries, weighty bags, or a ton of your kid's soccer equipment. The versatile product line is also the perfect gift for seniors on the go.
One happy buyer writes, "My sister and I bought this for my mom and her best friend. They use it to go to the grocery store, drug store, etc. They can go out and walk without worrying about carrying heavy bags. As you can see, it earned two thumbs from the "Joovy girls" (that's what we call them now). They are the envy of the neighborhood."
Joovy's functional and stylish product line has truly started a Moovit Movement!
About Joovy
Founded in 2005, Joovy, a global leader in premium juvenile, toy, and sporting goods products for babies through young children, has grown by listening to parents. By answering our phones and solving problems immediately for families, we establish a relationship built on trust. Positivity is contagious. Joovy believes we should be good to each other, good to the world, and good to the environment. Every good deed can have a significant impact. Be good. To learn more about Joovy, please visit http://www.joovy.com.
Moovit Collection Videos:
Follow Joovy Moovit
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joovy_moovit/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JoovyMoovit/
Twitter @JoovyMoovit
Media Contact
Pam Cosgrove, Joovy, 469-333-8886, pam@joovy.com
SOURCE Joovy