CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorie Healthcare Partners, a Chicago-based Medical Practice Physician Group and a full-service Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new division Jorie Technology Partners.
With the recent acquisition of a leading software technology firm, Jorie is poised to spearhead the future of outsourced on-shore and off-shore RCM by providing cost containment solutions that leverage the latest AI in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and powerful BI Analytic Tools to increase profitability, scalability and reporting.
Jorie Healthcare Partners and its various conglomerates will continue to be led by Anita Sumra Singh as CEO. She has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and vision to become an exclusive world-class provider in RCM since its inception.
"We are confident that successfully applying RPA and AI within Revenue Cycle Management will drive better fiscal outcomes and reduce labor-intensive dependency along with a dramatic improvement in accuracy and quality levels to drive efficiencies. It is our goal to provide clients with this competitive advantage," says Anita Sumra Singh, CEO, Jorie Healthcare Partners.
Jorie Technology Partners will be integrated by June 1, 2020 under the Jorie moniker. The launch will signify the availability of the organization's new software solutions, coupled with RCM and practice management to Physician Groups, Hospitals Systems, and ASCs
About Jorie Healthcare Partners:
Jorie Healthcare Partners is an 'outcome sourcing' company, providing practice and financial management services to the healthcare industry. Jorie features its own physician practice group and multiple ASCs out of Texas, along with a Microbial Technology firm (Strategia) for diabetic wound-care and commercial/personal sanitizers with an On-Shore Central Billing Office out of Oak Brook, IL, as well as an exclusive Captive Delivery Center in Chandigarh, India with 1,200+ resources. As a global services, technology, and analytics leader, Jorie is committed to optimizing value for its clients and their businesses. The company was created to provide excellence in revenue capture for physician and hospital support within the healthcare space.
