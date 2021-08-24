DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeilSun, a business consulting and cloud-based app development firm, announced today the addition of Jose Laureano as Chief Technology Officer. Laureano joins VeilSun during the company's continued rapid growth highlighted by a 40% increase in revenue last year. He will be key in powering the continued growth of the company across multiple industries.
Laureano's career spans industry leaders in construction, financial services, healthcare, security and compliance. At Comcast, Laureano led the team who created the data tracking framework for Xfinity hotspots. At DowJones, he developed enterprise architecture systems for The Wall Street Journal website. His work with Johnson & Johnson in healthcare technology and his background in finance and mortgage industries leave him particularly well poised to increase VeilSun's market position.
Laureano will continue to work across multiple industries at VeilSun, leveraging his diverse background to help VeilSun on their growth trajectory. "It's important for any technology leader to take a holistic view, focusing not just on staying with what we know, but also on innovation," said Laureano. "VeilSun is well positioned for growth in this area and I'm excited to be a part of that process."
"With our high growth we felt it was important to bring in a seasoned technologist who has experience in the industries where we're expanding. Jose is a perfect fit," said Rich Crum, managing partner, VeilSun. "Jose not only knows our platforms well, but is also an expert in security, integrations, and product development which will provide an exceptionally valuable strategic partnership with our clients. He has comprehensive expertise and is also extremely approachable, making him a natural addition to our leadership team."
Laureano, a self-described problem-solving technologist, approaches technology as a tool to increase market position no matter the industry he's working in. At VeilSun, he'll continue to innovate across multiple industries, expanding the company's ability to strategically partner with clients to identify growth and efficiency opportunities specific to their industry and business.
VeilSun has been a low-code / no-code development pioneer since 2012, Quickbase Gold Partner, Quickbase's 2018 Partner of the Year, and Quickbase's 2019 People's Choice. https://www.veilsun.com/
