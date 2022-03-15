CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calibre One, a leading global executive search boutique specializing in building leadership teams for innovators, entrepreneurs and companies undergoing technology or digital transformation, has appointed Jose Martinez as partner at Calibre One. Based in Chicago, Martinez will combine his knowledge of manufacturing and advanced technology to assist companies that are embracing the fourth industrial revolution and building high performing digital teams.
"Industry 4.0 is the intersection of advanced technology and industrial manufacturing," explained Martinez. "More and more manufacturers are recognizing the demand for cutting-edge technologies along with sophisticated talent who can lead, implement and expand transformation initiatives. Innovative technologies, done correctly, can have a massive impact on ROI and in some cases, provide an entirely new revenue streams for the enterprise."
"We're very pleased to welcome Jose and his forward-thinking expertise to our firm," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "Jose really has a keen grasp on how manufacturing and progressive technology can and should work together for companies to thrive and grow. He understands exactly what skills are needed at all levels of industrial manufacturing to launch new business models for enterprise while embracing innovation and digital transformation."
Previously, Martinez served in several leadership roles for global management and technology consulting firms and was responsible for practice management and providing advisory services to Fortune 500 companies. He's guided sizeable, cross-functional consulting teams in the design, planning and launch of leading-edge business solutions, and in the early stages of his career, he held various CIO positions.
Martinez earned is bachelor's degree from DePaul University and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He serves on the Board of the Chicago Public Library Foundation as treasurer and chairperson for the audit and finance committee and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Executives Club of Chicago.
About Calibre One
Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view to the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.
