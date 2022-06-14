British fashion brand unifies product data to expand collections and deliver innovative designs on ever-tighter timelines
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JOSEPH has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage, and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Maison JOSEPH was founded in 1966. From its headquarters in London and creative studio in Paris, JOSEPH is constantly reinventing itself. "Our company is evolving. We need a tool to accelerate our growth and support our development strategy," explains Fabien Renault, Managing Director of JOSEPH France. "Our current tools are archaic; Excel documents, PDF files, photos... We need to centralize all this information in a single online tool to save time."
JOSEPH embarked on a thorough review of the various PLM solutions on the market. After several months of research, two providers stood out, but Centric Software's impressive product demonstrations made the difference. The ergonomics of the solution and the ability to adapt processes to JOSEPH's specific needs won the company over. JOSEPH also knew they can count on the active support of the Centric team at each step of the implementation process. Finally, the interoperability between Centric PLM and JOSEPH's ERP solution to place and track orders won out.
Fabien Renault was also persuaded by the excellent reputation of Centric. "The testimonies of many prestigious luxury houses, similar to ours, as well as Centric's excellent customer retention rate, reinforced our decision."
JOSEPH looks forward to significant time-savings with Centric PLM. "To best meet our customers' expectations, we need to make more and more capsule collections and increase the size of these collections in certain product categories without having to call on new resources," concludes Fabien Renault.
"JOSEPH is synonymous with creativity and elegance. We are proud to partner with JOSEPH in the acceleration of their development strategy," comments Chris Groves, President, and CEO of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM, JOSEPH will be able to offer their customers a vast collection of exceptional products in a short time frame."
JOSEPH (http://www.joseph-fashion.com)
Founded in 1966 by Casablanca-born Joseph Ettedgui, the JOSEPH brand's own label was created in 1983. With a focus on luxury essentials, it offers women a complete, modern wardrobe. Today, JOSEPH's collections are distinguished by their quality and perfect execution. Each of the designs is a testament to their attention to detail and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship.
