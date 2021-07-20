ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Studios, Atlanta's leading digital marketing firm, has reached an exciting milestone, celebrating five years of delivering exceptional intelligence-based marketing.
Throughout the years, Joseph Studios has incorporated more and more of its marketing intelligence capabilities into its subscriptions to offer customers advanced marketing unavailable at other, more traditional agencies.
In just two and a half years as a committed digital marketing agency, Joseph Studios has achieved $1 million in revenue, a $5 million company evaluation, 100 clients, and has grown to over 20 employees spanning five states and three continents. Their intelligence capabilities have proven a night-and-day difference from competing agencies, and the success of their strategies has earned Joseph Studios awards from Clutch, Expertise, UpCity, DesignRush, Agency Spotter, and more.
"We've tried to take on clients who represent a brighter future for humanity and our local communities," Klein expresses. "These clients provide joy, health, or a fuller life as a result of customers coming to them, and we're proud to be part of that better future that they experience."
For Klein, the most surprising part of the journey so far has been discovering how fulfilling it can be to cultivate a company's growth from the ground up. He also cites thriving in the ultra-saturated world of digital marketing as one of the company's top accomplishments since its inception.
But the agency's goal to provide clients with measurable growth, increased invisibility, and exceptional brand presence doesn't stop there. Joseph Studios continues to grow its staff and is excited for the new opportunities that await.
"In the next five years, I think we can make $100 million in revenue, with an evaluation of $24 million, and 75 employees," Klein shares. "I think we can build out separate divisions dedicated to corporate intelligence gathering and marketing intelligence, multimedia content creation, and investment capital."
Founded in 2016, the Atlanta-based brand has made a name for itself in the digital marketing industry through successful marketing strategies, one-of-a-kind marketing services, and a passionate team of experts devoted to client success. Joseph Studios serves 100 clients across multiple states and countries and goes beyond traditional marketing by emphasizing relationship building. They help clients create genuine human engagement and bolster brand loyalty with their target audience.
