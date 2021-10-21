ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Atlanta-based digital marketing agency Joseph Studios is excited to congratulate their new Director of Client Engagement, Jocelyn Langford. As the agency gallops into Q4, they are emphasizing staff development both with opportunities for internal advancement and the addition of new team members to round out their multi-talented workforce.
Among this rapid growth, Langford, a tenured employee, is stepping into her new promotion with big ideas and a commitment to building exceptional client relationships.
"We have the privilege of working with incredible brands and entrepreneurs," said Langford. "My job is to facilitate that partnership and ensure that we're not just meeting their hopes and expectations, but surpassing them."
Daniel Klein, founder and CEO of Joseph Studios, spoke on the decision to promote Langford from within the existing team. "Jocelyn consistently pours her heart and soul into her work," Klein said. "She always goes the extra mile to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients and is beloved among our staff for her bright and dauntless attitude. We really couldn't have asked for a better candidate, and no one deserves the recognition more than Jocelyn."
Even as Langford's meteoric rise is the toast of the company, Joseph Studios is also bidding a fond farewell to CMO Lindsey Bamman, who had served in the post for the past two years.
"Any career is a journey, and we wish Lindsey all the best in her future endeavors," said Klein. "But we also see this as an opportunity to grow and adapt in the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing. Joseph Studios is evolving quickly, and we already have some exciting new endeavors and initiatives in the works."
Joseph Studios is a fully remote agency employing experienced marketing professionals and thought leaders from around the globe. Specializing in intelligence-based organic marketing, they empower clients with audience insights and brand strategy to help them scale authentically and effectively. Joseph Studios offers a range of specialized subscription packages to deliver each client exactly what they need to succeed, from social media and content creation to PR services and SEO optimization.
"We're on the brink of a new era at Joseph Studios," said Klein. "Our company is about to leap into a whole new arena of marketing, and promoting Jocelyn to Director of Client Engagement is the first step."
"I'm so grateful to Daniel Klein and all of Joseph Studios for this opportunity," said Langford. "In my time at the company, the team has become more than just coworkers — we've really pulled together as a family. There's an incredible employee culture here, and Joseph Studios rewards hard work like no other company I've seen. And now, as the new Director of Client Engagement, I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work!"
About Joseph Studios
Founded in 2016, the Atlanta-based brand has made a name for itself in the digital marketing industry through successful marketing strategies, one-of-a-kind marketing services, and a passionate team of experts devoted to client success. Joseph Studios serves 100 clients across multiple states and countries and goes beyond traditional marketing by emphasizing relationship building. They help clients create genuine human engagement and bolster brand loyalty with their target audience.
