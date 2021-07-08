LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced that it has appointed Josh Pine as Vice President of Global Business Development. In this newly created role, he will assist in Whip Media's business development efforts for its data and content licensing solutions and build and expand the company's client partnerships.
Pine joins Whip Media with more than 25 years of experience leading domestic and global business operations and sales for leading entertainment companies. He served as Vice President of Business Development and Global Digital Distribution for Sony Pictures, where he built and launched a digital distribution platform for the company that aggregated more than 25 independent content label partners. He has also held senior roles at Sony Corporation, Technicolor, and Transperfect. Pine has an extensive track record of overseeing digital media sales, licensing, distribution, and supply chain management on a global level and building trusted relationships with partners and clients.
"Josh's knowledge of the global OTT ecosystem and experience as a content buyer and seller, along with his ability to implement technology-driven solutions, will be a significant asset to Whip Media as he uniquely understands the business needs of our clients," said Paul Hastings, Whip Media's SVP of Global Sales. "We're thrilled Josh is joining the team to help continue our growth and market leadership."
"Having spent over two decades working with global entertainment companies, I know the pain points they face in their businesses today. I've been a Whip Media customer at my past companies, and believe they provide the most innovative product offering to the industry to increase efficiency in the content management ecosystem and eliminate costly errors," said Pine. "I couldn't be more excited to join the company as they scale their business."
About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market-leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations including Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery, and Pluto TV to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. The company's newest innovation, the Whip Media Exchange is a next-generation content marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing faster and more efficient. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.
