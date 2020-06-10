CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced its Series B funding round as the company ramps up travel recovery efforts through targeted data and a "whole journey" view of the customer.
The $11.6 million round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and B Capital, both of which were investors in Journera's Series A round. Existing investors Pritzker Group Venture Capital and The Boston Consulting Group also participated in the round.
Journera was co-founded by BCG and Jeffrey G. Katz, the former founding chairman, president and CEO of Orbitz Worldwide, president of SABRE's Travel Information Network and CEO of Swissair. Travel-related companies leverage the Journera platform to create better experiences and more seamless end-to-end travel journeys for their customers in a secure and private way.
The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers – from automatically rebooking your rental car reservation when your flight is cancelled, to having your hotel room ready early when you arrive at your destination in the morning, to delivering your bags straight to your hotel room so you don't have to wait at the carousel. The platform can even be used to create new experiences that enhance social distancing during the travel journey, such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid waiting in crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate "contactless" check-in at the property.
Journera is positioned to help travel brands accelerate their road to recovery by helping them smartly deploy marketing dollars and customer service resources against the needs of their most likely - and most valuable – customers. The platform also allows them to more smartly plan flight capacity, hotel re-openings and other strategic initiatives based on a dynamic, data-driven view across the entire industry.
Proceeds of the funding round will be directed at further commercialization of the platform across the travel industry, including a new Recovery Analytics offering, software development and sales and marketing. Journera recently introduced its JourneyVisionTM product, which places the powerful Journera platform in the hands of hotel management and frontline staff to enable individualized experiences for their guests.
"As the industry faces once-in-a-generation challenges, data will be a central tenet of recovery," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "We're pleased to have the confidence of our investors in our vision as we help the travel industry create the very best experiences for their most valuable, most frequent travelers – the people who will be first to get back on the road and in the air in the coming weeks and months. When those core customers have great experiences it will inspire their loyalty over the long term."
"The bar for consumers' expectations for the quality of their travel experience is steadily getting raised," said Jeff Jordan, Managing Partner of Andreessen Horowitz. "Journera has the opportunity to improve those experiences by building connective tissue for disparate logistical travel systems. With the benefit of improved and real time data, hospitality and travel brands can offer their customers better service. Jeff Katz and his team bring world class leadership and deep industry expertise to this endeavor and we're excited to see their continued progress."
"We believe that the travel experience can be greatly improved using smart, well-built technologies," said Raj Ganguly, Co-Founder & Partner of B Capital Group. "Journera has built a platform that lets any travel supplier immediately impact the traveling experience for the better, which means more satisfied customers and robust new service opportunities for travel companies."
Journera's commercial partners include Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, United Airlines, and American Airlines. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S.
For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.
About Journera
Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.
