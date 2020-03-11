CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced a new offering designed specifically for the global hotel industry. JourneyVisionTM is a SaaS solution that harnesses the power of the Journera platform to personalize guest experiences, giving hotels a real-time view of the guest's full travel journey, beyond just the details of the hotel stay.
The Journera platform algorithmically matches hotel reservations to any air, ground or other related reservations that are published into Journera, no matter where they were booked. Journera keeps all of this information in sync, real-time, complying with privacy regulations, and integrates seamlessly with hotel property management systems without any IT deployment.
"In the midst of the current crisis and widespread travel disruptions, we are hearing from hoteliers that now is the time to take care of the many customers who must - or choose to be - on the road and in the air," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "Over time the crisis will abate and these high-volume customers will reward the brands that take the friction out of the guest and arrival process."
With JourneyVision, hotels are now able to leverage the power of Journera through an easily-accessible user interface - seeing the journey of the arriving and departing guest without any work required by the traveler or the hotel. This additional insight into the traveler's journey allows for an elevated experience - from early check in, room readiness, and upgrade possibilities, to late check out or status matching capabilities when agreed by the mutual brands.
"The global hotel industry is in the business of creating great customer experiences, each and every day," continued Katz. "JourneyVision unleashes all of the possibilities of a seamless travel experience so hotels can consider the totality of the journey when they interact with each customer. It could be as simple as an early check-in offer for a guest whose flight will arrive before the standard check-in time, an upgrade offer for a traveler arriving with a large family, or an in-room dining option for a guest making a quick overnight business trip. These small actions are game-changers when it comes to customer satisfaction and incremental revenue."
By leveraging Journera's integrations with hotel property management systems, a hotel can quickly get up and running using JourneyVision to improve guest experiences. JourneyVision was developed to allow the entire industry – from boutique hotels to multinational brands – to use the solution.
Journera's commercial partners include many of the world's largest travel companies such as Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, United Airlines, and American Airlines. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. To date, Journera has processed well over 2 billion discrete travel events for more than 160 million U.S. traveling customers of these brands enabling them to deliver more seamless journeys.
