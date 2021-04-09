SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journey Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Journey Real Estate, a community-focused, tech-forward firm, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Journey Real Estate, founded by Corey Robinson, connects its clients with, and to, the communities in which its team lives, works, and gives back. Robinson's dedication to his clients has earned him several notable achievements, including Nextdoor's Neighborhood Favorite Agent, a Top Agent Network membership, all five-star Zillow reviews, and more than $24 million in transaction volume in 2020 alone.
Licensed since 2006 and serving Marin and Sonoma counties since 2013, Robinson leads his team in helping clients realize not only their property goals but the lifestyle they seek. By collaborating with their vast professional network and leveraging the latest technology, the firm creates tailored real estate strategies for its clients.
Partnering with Side will ensure Journey Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Journey Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Side provides a unique opportunity to grow Journey Real Estate with the support of a robust, agent-first brokerage," said Robinson. "With both the real estate and tech worlds rapidly evolving, it is important to partner with a forward-thinking, state-of-the-art brokerage — and that's Side. Time management is essential, and Side's support will ensure my business runs smoothly, permitting me to be more present for my clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Journey Real Estate
Journey Real Estate confidently advocates for its Bay Area clients as they build a lifestyle they can enjoy today that will benefit generations to come. Led by its collaborative culture, the Journey Real Estate team combines its years of experience with the latest technology to create tailored strategies that maximize clients' investments in a warm, approachable environment. For more information, visit http://www.thejourneyre.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side