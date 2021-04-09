FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider for financial advisors, announced it has started modeling the following products from Great American Life Insurance Company®, a leading annuity provider, directly in its software:
- American Legend® 7
- Index Frontier® 5
- Index Protector 5 MVA℠
- Index Protector℠ 7
- Index Summit 6® (coming soon)
JourneyGuide's relationship with Great American Life allows greater precision in the modeling of its income annuities. Furthermore, JourneyGuide can now model Great American Life's accumulation annuities, including the Index Frontier 5, Great American Life's flagship registered index-linked annuity. These enhancements improve annuity options for all JourneyGuide advisors.
"JourneyGuide is excited to partner with Great American Life, a highly rated and innovative carrier with decades of experience," said Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development & Sales at JourneyGuide. "We strive to give our advisors access to products that benefit their clients' retirement plans, and we know that Great American Life annuities will help us in achieving that goal."
"Technology is integral now more than ever, and we're pleased to offer our growth and protection solutions within this dynamic platform," said Joe Maringer, Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager of Great American Life. "The ability for financial advisors and their clients to see the benefits that insurance can provide to a portfolio is extremely valuable. We're proud to partner with JourneyGuide to provide thousands of advisors with access to our annuity solutions that can help simplify retirement and income planning needs."
JourneyGuide helps advisors improve retirement outcomes for millions of people who rightfully worry about outliving their retirement assets. Designed with annuity sales in mind, the software provides an interactive retirement planning experience for advisors and clients to complete together. JourneyGuide improves advisor efficiency and increases client understanding and ownership of their retirement plan, leading to peace of mind.
About Great American Life Insurance Company
Great American Life Insurance Company®, member of Great American Insurance Group (GAIG), helps simplify the path to financial security through the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and registered index-linked annuities in the retail, broker-dealer, financial institutions and registered investment advisor markets. The members of GAIG are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. AFG is a Fortune 500 Company with approximately $74 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Note: On January 27, 2021, AFG announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Annuity business, including Great American Life, to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
