FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider for financial advisors, announced it has started modeling the following GILICO products directly in its software:
- Guaranty Growth Plus
- WealthChoice 5
- WealthChoice 7
- WealthChoice 10
- WealthChoice 10 Bonus
JourneyGuide's direct relationship with GILICO allows greater precision in the modeling of their income annuities. Furthermore, JourneyGuide can now model GILICO's accumulation annuities for the very first time. These enhancements will improve annuity options for all JourneyGuide advisors.
"We are excited to partner with Kuvare and GILICO. JourneyGuide is all about equipping advisors to improve retirement outcomes and this partnership will enable retirees to have access to better plans", said Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development & Sales at JourneyGuide. "We know GILICO provides highly competitive products and rates and now all of our advisors will see that for themselves."
"We are always looking for new ways to utilize technology at Kuvare. When we witnessed the power of JourneyGuide and what it can do to help the advisor and client create better, more efficient retirement plans we knew we needed to partner with them", said Cary Carney, Vice President of Sales at Kuvare.
To learn more about JourneyGuide visit https://www.journeyguideplanning.com.
To learn more about Kuvare visit https://www.kuvare.com.
To learn more about GILICO visit https://www.gilico.com.
Media Contact
Gary Moorman, JourneyGuide, 260-263-0107, glmoorman@journeyguideplanning.com
SOURCE JourneyGuide