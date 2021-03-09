FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider for financial advisors, announced it has started modeling the following GILICO products directly in its software:

  • Guaranty Growth Plus
  • WealthChoice 5
  • WealthChoice 7
  • WealthChoice 10
  • WealthChoice 10 Bonus

JourneyGuide's direct relationship with GILICO allows greater precision in the modeling of their income annuities. Furthermore, JourneyGuide can now model GILICO's accumulation annuities for the very first time. These enhancements will improve annuity options for all JourneyGuide advisors.

"We are excited to partner with Kuvare and GILICO. JourneyGuide is all about equipping advisors to improve retirement outcomes and this partnership will enable retirees to have access to better plans", said Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development & Sales at JourneyGuide. "We know GILICO provides highly competitive products and rates and now all of our advisors will see that for themselves."

"We are always looking for new ways to utilize technology at Kuvare. When we witnessed the power of JourneyGuide and what it can do to help the advisor and client create better, more efficient retirement plans we knew we needed to partner with them", said Cary Carney, Vice President of Sales at Kuvare.    

To learn more about JourneyGuide visit https://www.journeyguideplanning.com.

To learn more about Kuvare visit https://www.kuvare.com.

To learn more about GILICO visit https://www.gilico.com.

Media Contact

Gary Moorman, JourneyGuide, 260-263-0107, glmoorman@journeyguideplanning.com

 

SOURCE JourneyGuide

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.