FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JourneyGuide, Inc., an innovative retirement income planning software provider announced it has integrated the fixed deferred index annuities of Standard Insurance Company into its retirement planning platform. As a result of this integration, financial advisors can now model the purchase of a fixed index annuity from The Standard, a well-recognized and highly-rated carrier.
"We are proud to include The Standard in the JourneyGuide financial planning software platform, which will greatly benefit financial advisors looking to deliver holistic advice", said Gary Moorman, Head of Business Development at JourneyGuide. "The Standard is a respected addition, having provided insurance coverage to clients for 115 years and fostering a track record of success in offering client-friendly deferred annuities."
"Partnering with JourneyGuide affords The Standard a valued association with one of the most comprehensive and annuity-inclusive retirement planning software platforms available," said John Williams, Sales Director of Individual Annuities at The Standard.
Headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN, JourneyGuide helps advisors improve retirement outcomes for the millions of people who rightfully worry about outliving their retirement assets. Designed with annuity sales in mind, the software provides an interactive retirement planning experience for advisors and clients to complete together. JourneyGuide improves advisor efficiency and increases client understanding and ownership of their retirement plan, leading to increased annuity sales. For more information, visit http://www.journeyguideplanning.com.
The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit http://www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.
