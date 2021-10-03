BEIJING, Oct. 3, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group (HKG: 6988, "the Group") announced on September 30, 2021 that the trustee of the Group's Share Incentive Plan had purchased 42.35 million of its shares from the market for a total consideration of some HK$120 million (approx. US$15.6 million) at an average price of HK$2.85 (approx. US$0.37) per share in accordance with the rules of the Plan and will hold the shares in the interest of the participants of the Plan.

The Share Incentive Plan announced in June aims to recognize the contributions of some of the Group's directors, employees, consultants and advisors in a move to retain them to assist with the company's future growth and expansion. 

The implementation of the Plan fully demonstrates the Group's strong confidence in its business prospects. Going forward, the firm plans to continue implementing its share repurchase program based on market conditions. 

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreader-group-buys-back-hk120-million-worth-of-shares-for-inclusion-in-its-share-incentive-plan-301391311.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

