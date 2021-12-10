MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) proudly announced the 2021 Innovation Awards winners yesterday during the inaugural JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies fundraising event and celebration. Four special award recipients and eleven category winners were selected. More than 2,000 parents nationwide also voted on their must-have product for the JPMA Parent's Pick Award.
"The 2021 Innovation Awards celebrates brand ingenuity, and products that best serve the ever-evolving needs of babies and parents," said JPMA Executive Director Kelly Mariotti. "This year, we saw an increase in products that prioritize multi-functionality, as well as several tech-forward products that put baby's health and safety at the forefront. We are proud to honor brands who continue to challenge the status quo while maintaining quality and integrity."
The 2021 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners:
BEST IN SHOW
Evenflo® Gold Revolve360™ Rotational All-in-One Car Seat
PARENT'S PICK
Monti Kids Montessori Newborn Kit
EDITOR'S PICK & GREEN/ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY/SUSTAINABLE WINNER
Century Drive On(TM) 3-in-1 Car Seat
MOST INNOVATIVE OF ALL TIME
Fisher-Price
CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS
Baby Jogger City Turn(R) Convertible Car Seat
FEEDING/BATHING/CHANGING
Olababy Training Cup with Lid + Straw
INFANT/PARENT CARE
Lansinoh Postpartum Wash Bottle
NURSERY
Dorel Juvenile Group - Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Bassinet
ON THE GO
The Boppy Company ComfyHUG® Hybrid Newborn Baby Carrier
PLAY/ENTERTAINMENT
Fisher-Price® 2-in-1 Servin' Up Fun Jumperoo®
SAFETY
Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor
STROLLER
Baby Trend Expedition 2-in-1 Stroller Wagon
TECHNOLOGY
Medela LLC Pump in Style with MaxFlow Breastpump
TRIED AND TRUE
Graco® 4Ever® DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat
TRIED AND TRUE
Inglesina USA Inc Fast Table Chair
TRIED AND TRUE
Graco Premium Foam Crib and Toddler Mattress
The JPMA Innovation awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes BabyCenter and What to Expect.
The 2021 Innovation Awards Judges Panel is an esteemed group of industry experts in safety, innovation, and style. This year's panel included:
- Torine Creppy, President, SafeKids Worldwide
- Adrienne Gallardo, MA, CPST-I, Doernbecher Injury Prevention Program, Tom Sargent Safety Resource Center
- Jessica Hartshorn, Editor, Parents Magazine
- Amy Morrison, Founder, Pregnancy Chicken
- Emily Murray, Owner, Modern Natural Baby in Michigan
- Lexie Sachs, Textiles Director, Good Housekeeping Institute
- Joyce Slaton, Commerce Editor, BabyCenter
While event attendees anticipated the announcement of the 2021 Innovation Awards winners, the inaugural Benefit for Babies event served an even greater cause — fueling the mission of the new industry foundation, JPMA Cares (http://www.jpmacares.org/), whose goal is to provide life-changing resources to babies and young children in need. The event was truly an industry must-attend occasion with guests ranging across various brands, media, influencers, parents, and baby safety organizations. JPMA Cares also awarded the first annual Impact Award to Amazon for their significant work to advance baby health and safety.
About the JPMA Innovation Awards
The Innovation Awards competition began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003 JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation. Since the program's inception, JPMA has awarded the coveted "Most Innovative" title to more than 300 companies and hundreds more have earned their "Finalist" badge.
About the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion, and we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education.
JPMA members represent 95 percent of the prenatal to preschool products sold in North America. To find out more about JPMA, our Certification Program and Certified products, and for a complete listing of JPMA Members, please visit https://www.jpma.org. Follow JPMA on Twitter @JPMA, on Instagram @JPMABuiltforBaby and connect with us on Facebook to learn about additional safety tips and JPMA initiatives.
About JPMA Cares
JPMA Cares contributes to the long-term success of babies and young children by reducing barriers to healthy development, ensuring fundamental needs are met, and promoting a safe and nurturing environment for them to learn and grow. JPMA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, founded by JPMA (the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) and supported by the broader baby and children's products industry. Learn more at jpmacares.org
