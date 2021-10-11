LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIIS (Artificial Intelligence Innovation Solutions), an industry leader in AI technology and technological advancement for business, is pleased to announce a growth investment from JTA International Holding Company, a global alternative investment firm based in Doha, Qatar. JTA International Holding Company is investing out of the firm's technology investment arm, JTA International Technology Solutions, a division that focuses on innovative advancements in the global technology industry.
Founded in 2021, AIIS is at the forefront of the AI industry, pioneering cutting-edge technologies to help businesses with digital platforms that enable them to operate in state-of-the-art, efficient, and secure ways. AIIS provides the opportunity to streamline companies' productivity, accelerate and scale innovation, launch new platforms, and deliver new revenue streams by offering proprietary data and consulting services.
JTA International CEO Dr. Amir Ali Salemi commented on the investment, stating that, "JTA International Holdings specializes in seeking out long-term partnerships with companies and organizations that are actively leading the way in their respective industries, specifically ones that are headed into the next era of business development utilizing innovative emerging technologies. We are looking forward to having such a partnership with AIIS, and we believe they are exceptionally well-positioned in this ever-changing technology landscape."
Doha-based JTA International Holding Company is looking to become heavily invested in the technology space, adding to its diverse investment portfolio in a range of global industries, including healthcare, financial services, business development, tourism, events, and media. The investment firm is looking forward with enthusiasm to next year, as the company will have high investments in tourism and events surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup being held in Doha, Qatar.
"AIIS looks forward to this new venture with JTA International Holding Company as we continue to execute our long-term strategies regarding AI technologies and technological business development. The company is on track to becoming an industry powerhouse in AI-centric solutions. In this new partnership with JTA International, we can accelerate our expansion into new technologies and marketing strategies," said Bruce Hervani, AIIS's CEO.
AIIS joins a growing list of JTA International Holding investments in the global technology space. The new partnership will provide AIIS with access to the growing JTA International investment network and funding for the upcoming expansion of the company in the United States.
JTA International Holding Company is a leading global investment firm established in 2010 and headquartered in Qatar. Since its inception, JTA has incorporated assets, offices, and partnerships in 32 countries worldwide. JTA International Holding Company seeks to create sustainable economic opportunities for companies globally while focusing on long-term investments in companies that share a similar vision of becoming leaders in their sectors.
