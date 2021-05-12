SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC Americas, formerly NES Financial, has announced that it is now offering the JTC suite of Corporate Services to US-based clients. JTC offers a wide range of administrative solutions in areas ranging from corporate governance to compliance reporting.
JTC is a global leader in providing services to corporate clients to help them manage their corporate governance and compliance needs in jurisdictions all over the world. Service offerings include such specialties as:
- Corporate Secretarial
- Investor Onboarding
- Formation Consulting
- Global Services
- Employer Solutions
JTC Americas continues to build upon its leadership in fund administration for private equity funds by offering a broader suite of capabilities to clients.
"No matter where our clients find opportunities, we want them to have access to resources in the same time zone to help navigate the many regulatory nuances and cultural differences they encounter," said Wouter Plantenga, ICS Head of Group Client Services for JTC. "Our holistic approach enables clients to leverage JTC's global services expertise in areas such as international corporate governance, domiciliation, and treasury services."
These new offerings are part of the company's further integration with JTC, taking advantage of its global reach to offer institutional-grade services with a boutique feel.
"We'll tailor our offerings specifically for each organization and are able to guide clients through every step of the process," said Plantenga. "We strive to be a local-to-global partner. That means that as our clients' needs expand, we have the infrastructure to grow with them."
About JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial)
JTC Americas, formerly NES Financial, is the North American division of JTC. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements.
JTC acquired NES Financial in 2020, positioning JTC Americas as the leading provider of third-party administrative solutions to US impact investment sectors, including the Opportunity Zones initiative and the EB-5 Program, as well as to private equity fund managers and 1031 exchange participants. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle.
