JTC Americas has announced the successful completion of its most recent SOC 1 Type 2 audit. The company has voluntarily undergone regular third-party reviews of its technologies, procedures and control objectives for 16 consecutive years as part of its commitment to minimizing risk and following industry-leading best practices.
JTC is a global leader in fund, corporate and private client services with over $130 billion in AUM and a team of more than 1,200 across 26 jurisdictions. Widely known for its expertise in specialty financial administration, JTC Americas offers solutions for markets characterized by high administrative complexity such as impact/ESG, 1031 exchanges, EB-5 and Opportunity Zones.
The SOC 1 Type 2 audit is conducted under the SSAE 18 auditing standard. A recognized compliance and controls standard from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Auditing Standards Board, SSAE 18 is used by leading banks and service providers across the financial industry. The audit, performed by one of the leading public accounting firms in the country, reviewed the design of controls and the operating effectiveness of identified key control areas, including controls over technology, information, financial processes, security and other protected data.
"Completion of this SOC 1 Type 2 audit is important to JTC Americas because it demonstrates our commitment to best practices and providing the utmost in security, transparency, and compliance to our clients around the world," said Michael Halloran, CEO of JTC Americas. "As a leader in growing sectors like impact & ESG, we want our clients to know we walk the walk, and this clean audit is further proof that we hold ourselves to the highest standard possible."
Along with SOC 1 Type 2, JTC Americas also complies with OCC and BSA third-party vendor requirements for financial institutions. As a result, the fund administrator's operations meet the financial needs of the country's leading public companies that must comply with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the Bank Secrecy Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and other industry regulations.
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas is the North American division of JTC. JTC Americas is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements.
JTC acquired NES Financial in 2020, positioning JTC Americas as the leading provider of third-party administrative solutions to US impact investment sectors, including the Opportunity Zones initiative and the EB-5 Program, as well as to private equity fund managers and 1031 exchange participants. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle.
