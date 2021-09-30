SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial) has entered into an agreement with NewGen Advisory — the nation's premier hospitality brokerage firm — to provide 1031 "Qualified Intermediary" (QI) services to NewGen's client network of hotel owners, investors and lenders.
JTC Americas' experience in the 1031 exchange industry is robust: It was founded (in 2005, as Nationwide Exchange Services) as a 1031 services provider, aiming to bring heightened security, transparency and compliance to the then-troubled industry. Through this approach, the company has now enjoyed a 16-year tenure as one of the nation's leading 1031 exchange accommodators.
This deep experience and expertise makes JTC Americas a valuable resource for NewGen Advisory's hospitality industry clients, who rely on NewGen's leading brokerage services and one-of-a-kind team to buy and sell hotel properties across the U.S. and abroad.
"The hospitality industry is not new to the 1031 exchange program," explained Suraj Bhakta, CEO, at NewGen Advisory. "However, there is a large number of transactions within this industry, and we need an institutional-caliber 1031 exchange specialist who can handle the volume — and in some cases, the complexity — of our clients' property exchanges."
"Our clients and hotel investors can rest assured that their transaction will have the attention and commitment to detail of a JTC specialist, who will cater to their needs in closing the deal and securing the new asset. NewGen Advisory is proud to have the opportunity to partner with JTC Americas."
To learn more about JTC Americas' 1031 exchange services, please visit nesfinancial.com/1031-exchange.
About NewGen Advisory
NewGen Advisory (NGA) is the nation's premier hospitality brokerage firm, with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and offices in 16 cities around the country. NGA achieves extraordinary results for buyers and sellers of hotel and lodging assets. NGA is the leader in the hospitality industry, offering a robust suite of services to owners, investors, and lenders. Their team of hotel experts is supported by the industry know-how, relationships, and tools that elevate and assist their sales professionals above the competition. For more information about NewGen Advisory, visit newgenadv.com,
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas, formerly NES Financial, is the North American division of JTC. JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. JTC Americas is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements. For more information visit nesfinancial.com.
