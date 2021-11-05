SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tortora Brayda Institute, an independent, not-for-profit organization for multi-stakeholder partnership development, today announced the top US finalists together with the honorary judge board, for the AI for Good Summit Innovation Factory Silicon Valley/US contest, where the selected final organizations are sharing innovative ideas based on AI to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Judges and entrepreneur finalists are driven and passionate about AI and how it can be used to accelerate progress towards the United Nations SDGs and build collaboration to assist these applications in achieving global impact.
Honorary Judges:
Co-organizer Tortora Brayda Institute, in partnership with AI for Good, has handpicked top AI experts to identify the winner to represent US talent.
The honorary judges are:
- Aaron Burciaga, Vice President Data and Artificial Intelligence, ECS
- Sarah Storelli, Global Marketing Leader, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector
- Cydni (Rogers) Tetro, CEO and Board Member, Brandless, Inc.
- Carlo Tortora Brayda, CEO, Gorilla Corporation and Founder and Executive Chairman,Tortora Brayda Institute
- Joseph J. Hopkins, Founder and Senior Managing Partner, The IPRESTIGE Emerge Fund LLC
United States Finalists:
Tortora Brayda Institute ended its 2021 scouting for AI innovators on October 31st 2021. The critical criterion in the search was to locate startups that can help achieve one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The five nominated US artificial intelligence companies are:
- SAMA – Machine learning and training data annotation. Case studies on waste management, blind people assistance, wildlife conservation, also works against human bias and cultural or social barriers.
- WIZARD.AI - Works to create responsible AI. Addresses bias and transparency in AI projects.
- VIBEONIX - AI for Capacity Building and Emotional Wellbeing. AI recognizes emotional states based on your voice.
- ORCINUS INTERNATIONAL LLC - Use of blockchain technology in politics to increase transparency and accountability.
- STRETCH GOALS REALFLOW - Road traffic monitoring and planning in developing economies.
"This year we have seen more exciting progress made in the world of AI, machine learning and deep learning, with some interesting new applications, said Carlo Tortora Brayda, Founder and Executive Chairman at Tortora Brayda Institute. "We are very proud to showcase American ingenuity and innovation in this 2021 United States Silicon Valley round of the prestigious United Nations Innovation Factory Contest".
Live pitching session:
The live pitching sessions will take place on Monday, November 15th, from 9:00 - 10:30 am PST. The session will include discussions with featured mentors on topics related to social impact entrepreneurship followed by live pitching from several AI startups whose solutions can accelerate our progress to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
To register for this live pitching event, click here: https://aiforgood.itu.int/event/innovation-factory-live-pitching-session-6/
"When we think of Artificial Intelligence, we bring the future closer to us. The SDGs, as titled in the UN Declaration "The Future We Want in 2012", are the path for a more equitable and resource-efficient world. As a team, we all feel gratified and honored to support and put ahead US entrepreneurs that bet on AI and take us towards into the Future We Want." said Martino Ozza, Researcher & Analyst and Chair of Task Force AI for Good Silicon Valley Innovation Factory contest.
This process will evaluate promising AI focused startups, and the best solutions will be presented as outcomes of the 2021 AI for Good Grand Finale contest in December.
Tortora Brayda Institute is a proud partner of AI for Good, the United Nations platform for artificial intelligence.
About ITU AI for Good :
AI for Good is the leading action-oriented, global & inclusive United Nations platform on AI. AI for Good is organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with close to 40 Sister United Nations agencies, XPRIZE Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and co-convened with Switzerland. The goal is to identify practical applications of AI to advance the sustainable development goals and scale those solutions for global impact. To learn more about AI for Good, visit https://aiforgood.itu.int/.
About Tortora Brayda Institute:
Tortora Brayda institute is a multi stakeholder organization, with a Think Tank, that brings together thought leaders from the private and public sectors as well as academia to address critical topics within each of these sectors. The organization engages business, cultural, government and thought leaders worldwide to reshape and develop collaboration and partnering practices with a view to improving and securing the world. The Institute focuses on the impact of advanced technologies on society, particularly Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Cloud. It is established as a not-for-profit entity and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more about Tortora Brayda Institute, visit https://www.tortorabrayda.org/.
Contacts:
Susanne Runald
Media Relations
Tortora Brayda Institute
Frederic Werner
Head, Strategic Engagement Division
ITU
SOURCE Tortora Brayda