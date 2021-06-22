VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JUDI.AI, a fintech leader in small business lending and growth analytics, is immensely proud to announce they have pledged 1% of their equity to Vancity Community Foundation. This donation will be made through The Upside Foundation of Canada upon a successful liquidity event.
"Vancity Community Foundation is excited to welcome JUDI.AI as a donor," said Allison Felker, Interim Executive Director of Vancity. "We look forward to working with JUDI.AI to invest in innovative initiatives that are building inclusive, just and sustainable communities."
Choosing to support Vancity Community Foundation was an easy decision for JUDI.AI, given the Foundation's work in housing affordability and social and economic inclusion through initiatives such as the BC Rent Bank, 312 Main, and the shared impact real estate strategy with Vancity credit union. The Foundation holds more than $88M in consolidated assets and distributed $13M to charities and community initiatives in 2019.
"Social responsibility has always been a core part of the JUDI.AI company culture and values," said Gord Baizley, CEO of JUDI.AI. "We want to play our part in developing an ecosystem where small businesses and entrepreneurs survive and thrive. Supporting community focused initiatives such as those backed by Vancity Community Foundation is a great step towards making this happen."
With the help of The Upside Foundation, JUDI.AI's equity gift could have significant financial value in the future. The Upside Foundation is the Canadian Partner of Pledge 1%, a global movement inspiring early-stage corporate philanthropy. The program has empowered hundreds of Canadian start-ups to build social responsibility into their business by pledging 1% of their equity to the charities of their choice. Upon a liquidity event, this equity is converted to a donation. To date, there have been over 300 company pledges made, 10 liquidity events and $1.6M donated to charities.
About JUDI.AI
JUDI.AI is at the forefront of the small business lending space, providing a software platform that makes it easy for credit unions and community banks to digitally transform lending processes, become smarter lenders and build deeper relationships with their small business customers. JUDI.AI pledges 1% of our equity, revenue, time and product to charities of our customers' choice.
About Vancity Community Foundation
Established by Vancity credit union in 1989, Vancity Community Foundation builds on the credit union's values and guiding principles to create social, economic and environmental well-being. We believe that if all our assets are invested in building healthy communities, where cooperative principles and practices flourish and social justice and environmental sustainability thrive, our communities will prosper.
