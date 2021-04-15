Julia Stewart, Founder & CEO of Alurx. As a member of Fortune magazine’s list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in the U.S., Julia has built and grown successful brands for over 40 years. She has climbed the ladder up to executive leadership for companies like Taco Bell, Applebee’s, IHOP, and Dine Brands Inc. In 2020, she launched her own company, Alurx, to enable wellness for all.