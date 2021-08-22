MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julian Torres Co-Founder and COO of Ontop, a YC startup that helps companies hire and pay international workers in seconds, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Julian Torres was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Ontop into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
"I'm thrilled to be part of this exclusive community which will help Ontop expand globally and reach the most successful and recognized enterprises in the world," said Julian Torres.
Media Contact
Julian Torres, Ontop, +1 7603131822, julian@ontop.ai
SOURCE Ontop