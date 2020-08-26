CHICAGO and DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctus Search Partners, LLC is excited to announce Julie E. Mansfield has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Executive Recruiter. Julie will join Auctus Search Partners officially on September 1st 2020. Julie has expertise and deep experience in the Finance, Planning and Accounting Professional category (FP&A). Julie will focus on the SaaS/Software, Cyber Security, Logistics and Healthcare industries providing FP&A candidates to clients to fill a variety of needs from AP/AR to the CFO.

Julie has a successful history in the talent acquisition industry and profession. Prior to joining Auctus Search Partners, Julie was the Managing Partner of Top Tier Talent Solutions, LLC located in Denver, Colorado along with stops at Comcast, Ledgent and Robert Half.

Auctus Search Partners, LLC is a recruitment consultancy firm focused on recruiting, consulting and placing top-tier talent into Investment Banks, Private Equity Firms and their Portfolio Companies, as well as other Private Companies.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Hitesh Patel at (877) 873 – 9299 ext. 704 or email 246082@email4pr.com

