NEW YORK , July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juliette recently announced the release of their new app which is a hybrid of a native app experience and SMS. Clients will now have the same Juliette experience whether it's on the app or through text. Juliette believes that clients are app-fatigued.
"Having a pulse on the needs and wants of our clients is crucial. No wants to download another app. No wants to remember another password." - Rechelle Balanzat CEO, Founder
KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS
1. No download required.
2. No password needed.
3. Accessible via smartphone, tablet, desktop.
4. Hybrid app & text feature.
Available now at http://www.juliette.nyc
Juliette places time and convenience as paramount values by providing their clients with a simple and straightforward dry cleaning service. In this way, Juliette delivers a truly unique brand experience.
"We pick up, clean, and deliver your clothes." Now, with the new app, we've made it even easier for our clients to request a pickup. We're meeting them on their terms. They can text us or they can do it through the app, and we can continue focusing on providing outstanding service. This new feature means that each of our clients will have the same experience, whether they are on the app or texting with Juliette.
ABOUT
Juliette is the dry cleaning company of the future. Since 2014 Juliette has been picking up, cleaning, and delivering New Yorkers' dirty laundry through their app. Headquartered on the Upper West Side, Juliette serves Manhattanites from Financial District to 110th Street. Juliette prides itself for sitting at the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, and technology.
